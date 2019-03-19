Home States Tamil Nadu

Infighting delays Congress Karur pick announcement?

The differences came to the fore during a recent meeting headed by AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt.

Published: 19th March 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

S Jothimani

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: With alliance leaders and almost all constituents having announced their candidates, Congress, which first sealed the deal with the DMK, is mired in factional feuds and is yet to come out with its list of contestants.  Congress cadres in Karur are divided on their choice. While a section, including the chief of the district unit Chinnasamy, wants spokesperson S Jothimani to contest,  another roots for Bank Subramaniyam. Supporters of Subramaniyam held a meeting on Sunday which increased the political temperature in Karur Congress unit by a few notches.

The differences came to the fore during a recent meeting headed by AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt. Dutt had warned the cadres to keep their differences aside and work for the party’s success.From 1957 to 1984 parliamentary elections, Karur had been the stronghold of the Congress. After 1984, the party lost ground to the AIADMK, which won the seat six  times, and the DMK and the TMC, which tasted success once each.

“Jothimani lost in the previous two elections (2011 Assembly & 2014 parliamentary elections). Worse, in 2014, she was relegated to the fourth spot, having managed to secure some 30,000 votes (30,459 votes) compared with winning candidate Thambidurai,  who got more than 5 lakh votes (5,40,722). So Subramaniyam is the best bet.

When he contested in 2016 Assembly elections, he lost to MR Vijayabaskar by a mere 400 votes (441 votes). So chances for him winning this time are very high” said a party functionary.

While the two groups are making their own choices, sources confirmed that Jothimani is likely to receive the high command’s nod. Sources also said that within Karur Congress committee Jothimani enjoyed wider support than her rival. 

Another issue that rankles Congress cadres is the lack of enthusiasm among DMK cadres who were hoping someone from their party would contest. But ever since DMK chief Stalin announced that the Congress had been allotted Karur, there has been widespread disappointment among the ranks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jothimani Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp