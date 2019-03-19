Home States Tamil Nadu

Kumaravel quits Kamal Haasan's MNM citing ‘internal politics’

 CK Kumaravel, an executive committee member of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, has resigned from the party, citing internal politics. 

CK Kumaravel, an executive committee member of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, has resigned from the party. (File | EPS)

CHENNAI/CUDDALORE  : CK Kumaravel, an executive committee member of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, has resigned from the party, citing internal politics. The leader from Cuddalore told media- persons on Monday that Makkal Needhi Maiam was being run by select members misleading party president Kamal Haasan. Kumaravel was pulled up by the party leadership on Friday last for posting about his candidature from Cuddalore on social media even before the party had finished conducting interviews for candidates. 

“I apologised for my behaviour to party president Kamal Haasan on Saturday in person, but I didn’t want to be part of the party because of the way it was being run,” Kumaravel said.“For a new party, the members were slow-paced. We should have announced the candidates well before other parties did. When I informed Kamal about such issues, I did not get a proper response. Further, politics within the party is the other reason I decided to resign,” he said.

Kumaravel, who was a part of the party executive committee, said the newly formed management committee was calling the shots without any idea about ground realities. The party, however, denied those allegations and said that the party had accepted Kumaravel’s resignation because he had overstepped authority. 

“Makkal Needhi Maiam’s leadership accepts his resignation on the grounds that Kumaravel’s act was not in keeping with the tenets of democratic selection process of its candidates,” said a statement from the party. T Venkatesan, Cuddalore district in-charge of MNM, has also quit the party as a gesture of support to Kumaravel, said party sources.

