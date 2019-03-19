Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sex abuse: CB-CID completes custodial probe of an accused

The accused was brought to the magistrate’s house around 8 am and then sent to Coimbatore Central Prison.

Published: 19th March 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman
By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The CB-CID, on Monday morning, produced one of the accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse case in front of the Coimbatore Chief Judicial Magistrate after an interrogation that reportedly yielded a confession. Though the custody period had been granted till Monday evening, he was returned 10 hours earlier than required to avoid media attention.

The accused was brought to the magistrate’s house around 8 am and then sent to Coimbatore Central Prison. It was only on Friday that the CB-CID’s petition seeking custody of the accused was processed. The magistrate granted the sleuths four days.A senior police official claimed the accused had detailed the modus operandi during the interrogation. If necessary, another petition will be filed seeking custody for a few more days, the official added.

The judicial remand of the accused will end on Tuesday; it might then be extended for a second term. Sources said that claiming custody would not be possible at the end of the 15-day period. If the police needed him for interrogation, they would have to file a new FIR or move a higher court, sources explained.
Another suspect faces inquiryWhile another accused said he had no connection to the case, and his name was not even included on the list of suspects, the CB-CID claimed otherwise.

The officials have declared that the suspect was linked to the case and will be interrogated. If need be, more names will be added to the FIR after their roles were verified, a senior official added.Though the helpline set up for the case has reportedly received around 200 calls in the past four days, none has been relevant to the case, said an official.

Nakkheeran editor Gopal moves HC
Chennai: R Gopal, editor of Nakkheeran Tamil by-weekly, who apprehended arrest by the cybercrime police in connection with his news video on the sex abuse case, has moved the Madras High Court seeking advance bail. Alleging that the case has been foisted against him by misusing power, Gopal said it was aimed at scaring other media from publishing any evidence.

TAGS
Pollachi sexual abuse case

