DMK likely to create new power centre in Salem

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Although the DMK high command’s decision to field its own candidate from the much-debated Salem constituency has appeased its cadre, the senior functionaries seem to be worried of their choice. They fear that fielding S R Parthiban would result in the formation of a new power centre in the district, and eventually leading to rifts in the party.

Salem South, Salem West, Salem North, Omalur, Edappadi and Veerapandi are the assembly constituencies of Salem and our of these fall under the DMK’s Salem Central District. Meanwhile, over 50 people had expressed their interest to grab the Salem ticket. Most of the senior functionaries, who attended the interview along with the high command, recommended K S V Thamarai Kannan as he had a good image at the personal and political front. However, to their surprise, DMK president M K Stalin announced former DMDK MLA S R Parthiban as their Salem candidate. Despite being popular among his people, Parthiban had allegedly been a source of troubles in the political arena, said senior DMK functionaries, requesting anonymity. Parthiban began his political career in PMK’s Vanniyar Sangam.

Owing to several issues in PMK, he joined Veera Vanniyar Peravai led by former Union minister S Jagathrakshakan. However, in a brief time, he became a member of Vijayakanth-led DMDK. In 2011, Parthiban got DMDK ticket to contest from Mettur Assembly constituency, and he also won the elections. Later, Parthiban joined hands with rebel DMDK MLA V C Chandrakumar, and the duo formed Makkal Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (MDMDK), they said. “In 2016, Parthiban again contested from Mettur Assembly constituency but as an MDMDK candidate in DMK’s symbol, and lost it to AIADMK candidate S Semmalai.

It was in June 2016 that Parthiban formally became a DMK member when the MDMDK merged with the party. Although Parthiban actively participated in party events at Mettur, his relationship with DMK secretary (West District) S R Sivalingam was strained,” they said. Explaining how DMK already had two power centres in Salem district, the senior functionaries said, “DMK’s Salem Central District secretary, MLA Panamarathupatti R Rajendran, and Salem East district in-charge Veerapandi A Raja have been functioning as two groups in the party with their own supporters. Fielding Parthiban would only add to the party’s existing owes.”Refuting the senior functionaries’ claims as allegations, Salem West District DMK secretary S R Sivalingam said that Parthiban is sure to win the election.