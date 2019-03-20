Each Lok Sabha candidate can spend Rs 70 lakh, have tea at Rs 10

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Election Commission has fixed the rates for 208 items used by parties and candidates. The candidate’s expenditure will be assessed based on these rate cards fixed by the Commission.

The expenditure limit for a candidate is Rs 70 lakh for a Lok Sabha constituency. The rate list covers everything from food to vehicle hiring charges, and expenses on hiring workers, electronic devices and other supplementary items, including banners, posters, chairs, poles, flags, and flex boards.

According to the finalised list, the cost for renting an AC double bedroom in a five-star hotel is Rs 9300 plus taxes a day, and Rs 5800 plus taxes in a three-star hotel.

The price of mutton and chicken biriyanis have been fixed at Rs 200 and Rs 180 per packet respectively. The prices of other food items are: meal Rs 100, tiffin Rs 100, tea Rs 10, milk Rs 15, vegetable rice Rs 50 and tender coconut Rs 40. Interestingly, the rate of a pumpkin has been fixed at Rs 120 while the cost of a saree and T-shirt have been fixed at Rs 200 and Rs 175 respectively.

The expenditure for grand campaign meetings is expected to spike this election as the rates for using electronic devices, including LED screens and air conditioners have been increased.

Hire charges for LED wall size display with high brightness has been capped at Rs 12,000 for eight hours, while the rent of wedding halls has been fixed between Rs 2000 to Rs 6000 per day.

A senior official said the Election Commission has appointed two expenditure observers for each constituency. “Campaign by candidates and his party members will be video-graphed,” the official said.