Gold worth Rs 5.6 crore seized in Karur district

By Express News Service

KARUR: A static surveillance team seized gold jewellery worth Rs 5.63 crore from a van at the Aandipatti Kottai toll plaza in Aravakurichi on Tuesday. “A courier company was transporting gold jewellery worth Rs 5.3 crore in 13 boxes from Madurai to Salem.

The jewellery belongs to various jewellers in Madurai, from where it was being distributed. The people who were transporting it have submitted documents and bills. The income tax officials and election expenditure observers will verify it before releasing the jewellery,” Collector T Anbalagan told reporters.

Rs 1 cr in Villupuram

Squads formed to prevent flow of unaccounted money and other malpractice seized electronic items and Rs 1.04 crore lakh that were being carried without proper documents, near Villupuram and Tindivanam.