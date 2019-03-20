Home States Tamil Nadu

Gold worth Rs 5.6 crore seized in Karur district

A static surveillance team seized gold jewellery worth `5.63 crore from a van at the Aandipatti Kottai toll plaza in Aravakurichi  on Tuesday.

Published: 20th March 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARUR: A static surveillance team seized gold jewellery worth Rs 5.63 crore from a van at the Aandipatti Kottai toll plaza in Aravakurichi  on Tuesday. “A courier company was transporting gold jewellery worth Rs 5.3 crore in 13 boxes from Madurai to Salem. 

The jewellery belongs to various jewellers in Madurai, from where it was being distributed. The people who were transporting it have submitted documents and bills. The income tax officials and election expenditure observers will verify it before releasing the jewellery,” Collector T Anbalagan told reporters.
Rs 1 cr in Villupuram

Squads formed to prevent flow of unaccounted money and other malpractice seized electronic items and Rs 1.04 crore lakh that were being carried without proper documents, near Villupuram and Tindivanam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp