Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sexual abuse case: Key accused’s custody extended

The judicial custody of the prime accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse case has been extended by 15 days to April 2.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The judicial custody of the prime accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse case has been extended by 15 days to April 2. The order was passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate S Nagarajan via video conference to avoid law and order issue. Meanwhile, CB-CID sleuths have claimed to have identified one more person in connection to the case. The special team has reportedly been trying to secure the person for further inquiry.

The prime suspect had been returned to judicial custody, after four days of CB-CID custody, on Monday. His remand is to continue till April 2. Meanwhile, the judicial custody of three others arrested on February 25 has already been renewed.

Shops stay shut in Pollachi

Responding to the call for strike by political parties aligned with the DMK, demanding a fair investigation into the case without, a majority of shops in Pollachi remained closed. Business in coir manufacturing, cattle trade and vegetable market reportedly took a hit.

Given that most of the victims are said to belong to Pollachi, the case has had a bad impression 
on the city. Hence, we must show that we do not support such crime, opined K Palanisamy, a shopkeeper. 
According to the police, other than emergency services like pharmacies and hospitals, more than 95 per cent of shops were shut down in Pollachi.

Advocates boycott court

As many as 3,000 advocates boycotted court proceedings for the second day on Tuesday. Later, 55 female advocates staged a protest in front of the court in Coimbatore, demanding that the investigation be conducted without any political interference. The case should be investigated by the CBI under the supervision of a High Court judge, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pollachi sexual abuse case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp