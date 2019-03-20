Pollachi sexual abuse case: Key accused’s custody extended

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The judicial custody of the prime accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse case has been extended by 15 days to April 2. The order was passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate S Nagarajan via video conference to avoid law and order issue. Meanwhile, CB-CID sleuths have claimed to have identified one more person in connection to the case. The special team has reportedly been trying to secure the person for further inquiry.

The prime suspect had been returned to judicial custody, after four days of CB-CID custody, on Monday. His remand is to continue till April 2. Meanwhile, the judicial custody of three others arrested on February 25 has already been renewed.

Shops stay shut in Pollachi

Responding to the call for strike by political parties aligned with the DMK, demanding a fair investigation into the case without, a majority of shops in Pollachi remained closed. Business in coir manufacturing, cattle trade and vegetable market reportedly took a hit.

Given that most of the victims are said to belong to Pollachi, the case has had a bad impression

on the city. Hence, we must show that we do not support such crime, opined K Palanisamy, a shopkeeper.

According to the police, other than emergency services like pharmacies and hospitals, more than 95 per cent of shops were shut down in Pollachi.

Advocates boycott court

As many as 3,000 advocates boycotted court proceedings for the second day on Tuesday. Later, 55 female advocates staged a protest in front of the court in Coimbatore, demanding that the investigation be conducted without any political interference. The case should be investigated by the CBI under the supervision of a High Court judge, they added.