Manifesto row: Parties told to pay Rs 1 lakh fine

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Refusing to withdraw its interim order imposing `1 lakh cost on political parties for failing to respond to its notice, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Tuesday, slammed the parties over dynastic politics.

A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar made the observation while hearing a PIL petition filed by one Ramkumar Adityan, an advocate from Thoothukudi, seeking constituency-wise election manifesto in Parliamentary and Assembly elections.

The Judges directed the parties to pay the cost before the next hearing. During the hearing. Justice Kirubakaran criticised that except few, a majority of the political parties in the country run ‘family’ politics by giving tickets to their family members to contest in the election, ignoring more deserving members of their party.

‘Is it democracy or dynasty?’, he questioned, adding that if great leaders like Arignar Anna had followed dynastic politics, the present political powers would not have emerged.