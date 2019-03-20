Home States Tamil Nadu

Manifesto row: Parties told to pay Rs 1 lakh fine

‘Is it democracy or dynasty?’, he questioned, adding that if great leaders like Arignar Anna had followed dynastic politics, the present political powers would not have emerged.

MADURAI: Refusing to withdraw its interim order imposing `1 lakh cost on political parties for failing to respond to its notice, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Tuesday, slammed the parties over dynastic politics.

A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar made the observation while hearing a PIL petition filed by one Ramkumar Adityan, an advocate from Thoothukudi, seeking constituency-wise election manifesto in Parliamentary and Assembly elections.

The Judges directed the parties to pay the cost before the next hearing. During the hearing. Justice Kirubakaran criticised that except few, a majority of the political parties in the country run ‘family’ politics by giving tickets to their family members to contest in the election, ignoring more deserving members of their party.  

