On opening day, 22 file nominations across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the first day of filing of nominations for the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly bypolls, 22 candidates — either independents or representatives of little known parties — filed their nominations across the State on Tuesday.

According to Election Commission officials, 20 candidates, including 13 independent candidates and four candidates representing Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) filed their nominations for Lok Sabha polls. Three candidates representing Ahimsa Socialist Party, People’s party for India and Rashtriya Janata Dal also submitted their nominations for Lok Sabha elections.

Besides, two independent candidates filed their nominations in Tiruvarur and Perambur Assembly segments.

Chennai North and Chennai South constituencies received four and three nominations respectively, while in Tirupur and Ramanathapuram constituencies two candidates filed their papers. Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Madurai, Theni and Tirunelveli constituencies saw one candidate each filing nomination. Last date for filing nominations is March 26, scrutiny will be on March 27 and the last date for withdrawing nominations is March 29.