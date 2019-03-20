Home States Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami, Panneerselvam exhort cadre to work hard for victory

The leadership has taken appropriate decisions and fielded the candidates.  Now the ball is in the court of the cadre, the two leaders said.

Published: 20th March 2019

AIADMK manifesto

Chief minister Edappadi Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam interact with media after releasing the manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections at AIADMK headquarters on Tuesday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating that the AIADMK election manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections has received an overwhelming response from the people of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday exhorted the party cadre to work for a massive victory in the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha as well as the by-elections to the 18 Assembly constituencies.  

The two leaders said the promises of AIADMK with regard to the Godavari-Cauvery rivers linkage project, release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, `1,500 monthly assistance for those living below the poverty line had received enormous support from the people. 

“The leadership has taken appropriate decisions and fielded the candidates.  Now the ball is in the court of the cadre. It is their responsibility to make them members of Parliament,” the two leaders said. 

“During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had won only 44 constituencies in all States.  But Amma (J Jayalalithaa) had ensured the AIADMK’s victory in 37 seats in Tamil Nadu alone. The rest of the two seats were won by the BJP and PMK.  Since they also have come into our alliance, we are sure that our alliance will win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” the leaders said.

AIADMK Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

