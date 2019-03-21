AIADMK MLA Kanagaraj dies of heart attack

By IANS

CHENNAI: AIADMK legislator R. Kanagaraj, representing the Sulur Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, died of heart attack on Thursday morning, said police.

Kanagaraj, 64, was at his residence when he passed away. He is survived by his wife, a son and daughter. Sulur is part of Coimbatore district.

With Kanagaraj's death, the number of vacant Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu goes up to 22 and the number of AIADMK legislators in the assembly comes down to 114 including the Speaker.

The Election Commission has announced by-elections for 18 Assembly constituencies on April 18 along with the Lok Sabha polls.