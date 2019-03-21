Home States Tamil Nadu

Deploy more cops at family courts: Advocate

He made a mention to this effect before the first bench headed by Chief Justice VK Tahilramani when it resumed work at 10.30 am on Wednesday.

Published: 21st March 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RY George Williams, an advocate, has appealed to Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to deploy more police personnel at the four Family Courts on the High Court campus, to give more protection to the litigant public.

He made a mention to this effect before the first bench headed by Chief Justice VK Tahilramani when it resumed work at 10.30 am on Wednesday. Citing the incident at one of the Family Courts, in which a woman was stabbed by her husband on Tuesday, the advocate pleaded for installation of CCTVs and deployment of police personnel, both inside and outside the Family Courts and to extend CISF protection to family courts and other lower courts, too. The Chief Justice directed him to submit a memorandum to the authorities concerned with a sketch. Accordingly, he submitted a representation to the Registrar-General and the State Law department.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the stabbing incident on Tuesday, security has been increased in the court campus, especially in the family court area, with Special Action Group and Tamil Nadu police deployed at the entrance.  A senior police official said that for the family court building alone, there will be 25-30 personnel with at least two of them from the Special Action Group present throughout, manning the exit gates with metal detectors and full body scanners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Family court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp