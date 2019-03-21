Deploy more cops at family courts: Advocate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RY George Williams, an advocate, has appealed to Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to deploy more police personnel at the four Family Courts on the High Court campus, to give more protection to the litigant public.

He made a mention to this effect before the first bench headed by Chief Justice VK Tahilramani when it resumed work at 10.30 am on Wednesday. Citing the incident at one of the Family Courts, in which a woman was stabbed by her husband on Tuesday, the advocate pleaded for installation of CCTVs and deployment of police personnel, both inside and outside the Family Courts and to extend CISF protection to family courts and other lower courts, too. The Chief Justice directed him to submit a memorandum to the authorities concerned with a sketch. Accordingly, he submitted a representation to the Registrar-General and the State Law department.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the stabbing incident on Tuesday, security has been increased in the court campus, especially in the family court area, with Special Action Group and Tamil Nadu police deployed at the entrance. A senior police official said that for the family court building alone, there will be 25-30 personnel with at least two of them from the Special Action Group present throughout, manning the exit gates with metal detectors and full body scanners.