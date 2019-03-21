Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court awards life imprisonment to nine persons in Dinakaran office attack case

The Judges also ordered Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of three employees who died in the attack, to be paid within three months and closed a petition filed by one of the victims' mother for the

Published: 21st March 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Nearly 12 years after the ghastly attack at Dinakaran newspaper office in Madurai in 2007, in which three employees of the newspaper were charred to death, the Madras High Court Bench at Madurai awarded life sentence to nine persons, including history sheeter Attack Pandi, who were accused in the case.

A division bench comprising Justices P N Prakash and B Pugalendhi passed the order by partly allowing an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2011 challenging the acquittal of the 17 persons who had been accused of the attack.

The Judges also ordered Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of three employees who died in the attack, to be paid within three months and closed a petition filed by one of the victims' mother for the same.

Meanwhile, the then Oomachikulam Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajaram, who was accused of aiding the accused for carrying out the attack by deliberately deploying the Oomachikulam police personnel on bandobast duty elsewhere to prevent the police from stopping the accused, was directed to appear before the Court on March 25.

The office of the Tamil daily owned by late DMK leader M Karunanidhi's grandnephew Kalanithi Maran came under attack on May 9, 2007 after the newspaper published a survey report showing DMK President M K Stalin as the most favoured heir to the Karunanidhi than his elder brother M K Alagiri. Mob of men led by V P Pandi alias Attack Pandi, an alleged Alagiri supporter, set the office on fire which lead to the death of three employees. 

The Court found nine of the 17 accused, namely Attack Pandi, Arockiyaprabhu alias Prabhu, Vijaya Pandi, P Kandasamy, G Ramaiah Pandian, V Sudhakar, Thirumurugan alias Kattuvasi Murugan, I Ruban and Malik Batcha guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dinakaran newspaper Madras High Court Bench Dinakaran newspaper office attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp