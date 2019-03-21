Madras High Court awards life imprisonment to nine persons in Dinakaran office attack case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Nearly 12 years after the ghastly attack at Dinakaran newspaper office in Madurai in 2007, in which three employees of the newspaper were charred to death, the Madras High Court Bench at Madurai awarded life sentence to nine persons, including history sheeter Attack Pandi, who were accused in the case.

A division bench comprising Justices P N Prakash and B Pugalendhi passed the order by partly allowing an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2011 challenging the acquittal of the 17 persons who had been accused of the attack.

The Judges also ordered Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of three employees who died in the attack, to be paid within three months and closed a petition filed by one of the victims' mother for the same.

Meanwhile, the then Oomachikulam Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajaram, who was accused of aiding the accused for carrying out the attack by deliberately deploying the Oomachikulam police personnel on bandobast duty elsewhere to prevent the police from stopping the accused, was directed to appear before the Court on March 25.

The office of the Tamil daily owned by late DMK leader M Karunanidhi's grandnephew Kalanithi Maran came under attack on May 9, 2007 after the newspaper published a survey report showing DMK President M K Stalin as the most favoured heir to the Karunanidhi than his elder brother M K Alagiri. Mob of men led by V P Pandi alias Attack Pandi, an alleged Alagiri supporter, set the office on fire which lead to the death of three employees.

The Court found nine of the 17 accused, namely Attack Pandi, Arockiyaprabhu alias Prabhu, Vijaya Pandi, P Kandasamy, G Ramaiah Pandian, V Sudhakar, Thirumurugan alias Kattuvasi Murugan, I Ruban and Malik Batcha guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.