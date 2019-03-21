Home States Tamil Nadu

Oil traders told not to use Kaleesuwari trade mark

The use of the getup, colour scheme and trade dress of the packet and the unit container by the defendant firms ought to be restrained, counsel said.

Published: 21st March 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras high court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained Senthilnathan Traders in Tiruchy and two other firms, one each in Vellakovil and Hosur, from using Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited’s trade mark of ‘Silver Gold’ and ‘Gold’Winner’, for their products or any other words or mark offending the packing material and pouch deceptively similar to its trade mark.

Justice S Vaidyanathan granted the injunction while passing interim orders on applications arising out of civil suits from Kaleesuwari, last week. According to advocate Vijayan Subramanian, the plaintiff company had taken enormous efforts to create the reputed trade marks names. 

However, the three defendant traders are using its trade mark for their products in the wholesale market at lower prices to lure dealers to sell their offending products. This factor is threatening to erode into the market share of the plaintiff company.

Even though retail price of the offending products and that of the plaintiff are comparable, the defendant appears to be targeting the wholesale dealers and distributors whose market was developed by the plaintiff company over decades at predatory price to encourage this unfair trade practice. The use of the getup, colour scheme and trade dress of the packet and the unit container by the defendant firms ought to be restrained, counsel said. The judge adjourned the matter till  April 15.

Pachaiyappa’s Trust restrained from holding polls

Chennai: The Madras High Court has restrained the Pachaiappa’s Trust, including its administrator, from proceeding any further in conducting elections to the Trust. Justice R Suresh Kumar granted the injunction while passing further interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from Senguttuvan on Wednesday. The judge on March 5 stayed election notification.

However, the Trust, represented by its administrator Justice P Shanmugam, a retired judge of the High Court, issued the notification on the same day, as he was not aware of the order of the High Court. So, Justice Suresh Kumar said, “In continuation of his earlier order, it is ordered that the respondents,  shall not proceed any further in conducting the election. ENS

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Kaleesuwari Gold winner Silver Gold

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp