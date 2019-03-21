Home States Tamil Nadu

Our alliance will make Modi PM again, says EPS

Neighbouring countries are attacking us and hence we need a stable government and a strong Prime Minister, said Palaniswami.

Published: 21st March 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami introduced AIADMK candidate for Salem MP constituency K R S Saravanan to his party members in a meeting at a marriage hall in Neikarapatti on Wednesday. He also announced that he would begin his election campaigning on Friday at Karumandurai. 
Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said, “India is a big democratic country with 130 crore population. Safety of the nation is very important. Neighbouring countries are attacking us and hence we need a stable government and a strong Prime Minister. This election will confirm that the nation is safe under the Modi-led BJP government. We have formed a mega alliance to make Modi Prime Minister again.”

Calling DMK alliance a ‘selfish alliance’, he questioned, “What did the party do for the people of Tamil Nadu when it was in power at the Centre for nearly 12 years?” Cauvery, Mullaiperiyar and Palar Dam issues were left unsolved and it was the AIADMK government that solved the 50-year-old Cauvery dispute,” he said. 

However, now, the DMK is criticising AIADMK for having an alliance with BJP and terming it a radical party. It is the same DMK that made an alliance with BJP from 1999-2004. The BJP kept former Commerce Minister Murasoli Maran as Cabinet Minister without portfolio, while he was hospitalised for a few months. “Did DMK not find BJP as a radical party then,” Palaniswami questioned.
‘Body without head’

Palaniswami said that DMK leader Stalin announced Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate at former CM M Karunanidhi’s statue inauguration, but after a few months, in an Opposition rally in West Bengal, he said that prime minister will ‘arise from Opposition party’. DMK changes colour from time to time and its alliance is like a body without a head,” Palaniswami said.

“After winning the elections, we will implement Cauvery-Godavari river interlinking project to bring 200 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu. Likewise, we will also build check dams to save every drop of rainwater,” he said adding, “We expect Prime Minister to participate in the election campaign in four district headquarters on Friday.”

TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections Palaniswami AIADMK

