Pollachi case: Legal expertise sought over custody of three suspects

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After returning the prime suspect in the Pollachi sexual abuse case to judicial custody, the CB-CID has reportedly been trying to initiate the same custodial investigation process with the other three suspects in the case. These three are also currently under judicial custody.

According to sources, the CB-CID sleuths had collected some important clues from their interrogation of the prime suspect. “Though the three other suspects were seen in most of the seized videos, police did not have a chance to take them in custody for further investigation. The CB-CID had planned to do so before the end of the 15-day judicial custody. However, that ended before the case could be transferred to the CB-CID. Hence, we are discussing with legal experts the possibilities of taking them in our custody,” said an official. When asked if they had inquired any other person in connection to the case, officials said, “The inquiry has been continuing without any flaw and will be completed soon; until then, nothing can be revealed.”

Law students end protest

As many as 30 students of the Coimbatore Government Law College who had been staging a protest demanding that the case registered against them for a road-roko conducted on March 14 be revoked. They also wanted the college management to not initiate any administrative action against them for the protest. Based on the assurances given by the college authorities, the students withdrew the protest.