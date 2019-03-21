Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi case: Legal expertise sought over custody of three suspects

As many as 30 students of the Coimbatore Government Law College who had been staging a protest demanding that the case registered against them for a road-roko conducted on March 14 be revoked.

Published: 21st March 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman
By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After returning the prime suspect in the Pollachi sexual abuse case to judicial custody, the CB-CID has reportedly been trying to initiate the same custodial investigation process with the other three suspects in the case. These three are also currently under judicial custody.

According to sources, the CB-CID sleuths had collected some important clues from their interrogation of the prime suspect. “Though the three other suspects were seen in most of the seized videos, police did not have a chance to take them in custody for further investigation. The CB-CID had planned to do so before the end of the 15-day judicial custody. However, that ended before the case could be transferred to the CB-CID. Hence, we are discussing with legal experts the possibilities of taking them in our custody,” said an official. When asked if they had inquired any other person in connection to the case, officials said, “The inquiry has been continuing without any flaw and will be completed soon; until then, nothing can be revealed.”   

Law students end protest
As many as 30 students of the Coimbatore Government Law College who had been staging a protest demanding that the case registered against them for a road-roko conducted on March 14 be revoked. They also wanted the college management to not initiate any administrative action against them for the protest. Based on the assurances given by the college authorities, the students withdrew the protest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pollachi sexual abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp