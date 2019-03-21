Home States Tamil Nadu

Private engineering colleges demand separate technical university in Tamil Nadu

The said staff had allegedly allowed students to write the test outside the exam hall and later included their papers with the rest of the pile for evaluation.

Published: 21st March 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

The Anna University administration and Higher Education department at loggerheads about conducting Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission.| (File | EPS)

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the Anna University administration and Higher Education department at loggerheads about conducting Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, self-financing engineering colleges have now sought a new government technical university made in-charge of them. Anna University’s imminent Institute of Eminence status too has influenced the decision. 

A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the Consortium of Self-Financing Profession, Arts and Science Colleges of Tamil Nadu om Chennai on Tuesday. The association is planning to submit a memorandum to the government, seeking the formation of ‘Tamil Nadu Technical University’, in a week.
Chairman of a private engineering college, who attended the meeting, has accused the University of ‘step-motherly treatment’ to private institutions under its ambit.

“We pay around Rs 1,200 crores to the University in terms of examination fee, affiliation fee and registration fee; this is only used for development of the University. Now, the University and Higher Education department are not on good terms about engineering admissions. We are facing problems in terms of evaluation too, as the University has refused to give grace marks despite the fact that many questions were out of syllabus. This has led to many colleges in rural areas delivering a low pass percentage. The introduction of break system too has affected students,” the chairman explained.

AU sacks 37 temporary staff

The Anna University has terminated the contract of 37 temporary staff working in its zonal offices for their involvement in examination malpractice. 

The said staff had allegedly allowed students to write the test outside the exam hall and later included their papers with the rest of the pile for evaluation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Private engineering colleges Anna University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp