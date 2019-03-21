Private engineering colleges demand separate technical university in Tamil Nadu

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the Anna University administration and Higher Education department at loggerheads about conducting Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, self-financing engineering colleges have now sought a new government technical university made in-charge of them. Anna University’s imminent Institute of Eminence status too has influenced the decision.

A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the Consortium of Self-Financing Profession, Arts and Science Colleges of Tamil Nadu om Chennai on Tuesday. The association is planning to submit a memorandum to the government, seeking the formation of ‘Tamil Nadu Technical University’, in a week.

Chairman of a private engineering college, who attended the meeting, has accused the University of ‘step-motherly treatment’ to private institutions under its ambit.

“We pay around Rs 1,200 crores to the University in terms of examination fee, affiliation fee and registration fee; this is only used for development of the University. Now, the University and Higher Education department are not on good terms about engineering admissions. We are facing problems in terms of evaluation too, as the University has refused to give grace marks despite the fact that many questions were out of syllabus. This has led to many colleges in rural areas delivering a low pass percentage. The introduction of break system too has affected students,” the chairman explained.

AU sacks 37 temporary staff

The Anna University has terminated the contract of 37 temporary staff working in its zonal offices for their involvement in examination malpractice.

The said staff had allegedly allowed students to write the test outside the exam hall and later included their papers with the rest of the pile for evaluation.