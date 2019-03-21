Stalin’s dream of becoming CM will never come true, says Anbumani Ramadoss

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: “MK Stalin’s dream of becoming a chief minister will never come true. Even people of Tamil Nadu will never allow it as the AIADMK-PMK-BJP mega alliance will sweep to victory in the Lok Sabha election,” said PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, who will be contesting from Dharmapuri constituency.

Addressing the gathering at a mega-alliance meeting conducted at Dharmapuri’s AIADMK headquarters on Wednesday, he said that Stalin had been making wild allegations against the AIADMK-PMK-BJP coalition and that the party is not afraid of him as only empty vessels make much noise. On one hand, the DMK has been deemed unworthy several times by the people of Tamil Nadu, and on the other people are aware of the efforts made by PMK for the welfare of the State. Hence, the mega alliance would surmount all challenges to emerge victorious, he said.

Recalling the words of the late J Jayalalithaa, minister of Higher Education, K P Anbalagan, told party functionaries that the former chief minister had once mentioned that PMK and AIADMK are natural allies and it has become true this time. “Like always, the AIADMK cadre will work consistently for the welfare of Tamil Nadu. Our Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has wisely chosen Govindhasami to contest in the by-election from Pappireddipatti and Sampath Kumar for Harur (reservation) constituency. This gives me the confidence to tell that both of them will win from their respective constituencies by a large margin,” he said.

The minister also spoke about the challenges overcome by the AIADMK after the demise of J Jayalalithaa. “Although our future seemed bleak, it was with the efforts of the Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam that we have made a stronger comeback. With this strength, given by the people, we win the election,” he added.

PMK’s State president G K Mani also attended the meeting and took part in discussions with various party leaders at the AIADMK headquarters.