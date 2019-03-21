Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin’s dream of becoming CM will never come true, says Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK’s State president G K Mani also attended the meeting and took part in discussions with various party leaders at the AIADMK headquarters.

Published: 21st March 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: “MK Stalin’s dream of becoming a chief minister will never come true. Even people of Tamil Nadu will never allow it as the AIADMK-PMK-BJP mega alliance will sweep to victory in the Lok Sabha election,” said PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, who will be contesting from Dharmapuri constituency.

Addressing the gathering at a mega-alliance meeting conducted at Dharmapuri’s AIADMK headquarters on Wednesday, he said that Stalin had been making wild allegations against the AIADMK-PMK-BJP coalition and that the party is not afraid of him as only empty vessels make much noise. On one hand, the DMK has been deemed unworthy several times by the people of Tamil Nadu, and on the other people are aware of the efforts made by PMK for the welfare of the State. Hence, the mega alliance would surmount all challenges to emerge victorious, he said. 

Recalling the words of the late J Jayalalithaa, minister of Higher Education, K P Anbalagan, told party functionaries that the former chief minister had once mentioned that PMK and AIADMK are natural allies and it has become true this time. “Like always, the AIADMK cadre will work consistently for the welfare of Tamil Nadu. Our Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has wisely chosen Govindhasami to contest in the by-election from Pappireddipatti and Sampath Kumar for Harur (reservation) constituency. This gives me the confidence to tell that both of them will win from their respective constituencies by a large margin,” he said.

The minister also spoke about the challenges overcome by the AIADMK after the demise of J Jayalalithaa. “Although our future seemed bleak, it was with the efforts of the Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam that we have made a stronger comeback. With this strength, given by the people, we win the election,” he added.

PMK’s State president G K Mani also attended the meeting and took part in discussions with various party leaders at the AIADMK headquarters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anbumani Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp