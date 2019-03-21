Will focus on education rights of tribal communities: VCK's Ravikumar

By Express News Service

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has fielded writer and activist D Ravikumar in Villupuram Lok Sabha seat. One of his main promises is that if elected, within one year of taking office he will bring the district’s archaeological richness to the attention of the world. Speaking to Krithika Srinivasan, Ravikumar shared his plans.

What is the focus of VCK in Villupuram?

Our main focus will be towards improving the educational rights of tribal communities in the constituency. We will try to set up a technical institute for tribal students in Gingee. Apart from this, policy level changes to include eligible communities in scheduled tribe category will be fast tracked. We are striving to get them caste certificate, and this will definitely be given high priority. Moreover, as a person interested in archeology, I assure that several unknown monuments in the district will be brought to light, with a museum to be built for this purpose, in one year.

Since agriculture plays a prominent role in the constituency, what is your plan for the farmers?

We will pressurise the Central government to increase the number of agro-based industries in Villupuram so that the farmers here will benefit by selling their produces to local industries at relatively high rates. Since water for irrigation and domestic purposes is going scarce day by day, works on improving ground water levels, including construction of check dams, will be given priority. Moreover, we will bring the Universal Basic Income (UBI) concept, as announced by our proposed prime ministerial candidate Rahul Gandhi. UBI will be implemented effectively for the benefit of each and every farmer who is landless and who had spent their life as agricultural labourers.

India had signed the Paris Agreement in 2015 but none of the strategies were implemented. What are the plans of your party to combat the issue?

The ruling party has absolutely no idea about the dangers of climate change and it has been lethargic about it. Personally I am associated with environmental awareness societies in Tamil Nadu and hence aware of the Central government’s projects like Neutrino and hydrocarbons that are potentially dangerous. Apart from this, desalination plants that are already present in three spots in the State, will be set up at more locations. The party is very keen on addressing the climate issue, as a study from IIT-Madras suggests that in the next 50 years there will be at least 2 crore climate refugees in the State.

PMK manifesto says that it wants to make parents’ consent mandatory for the marriage of girls under the age 21. What is your take?

To me it looks vague and ridiculous. In India any woman above 18 years has the right to choose her partner, and who is any party or individual to stop a woman from availing of her constitutional right? The idea is a deliberate violation of human rights and equally dangerous. It shows how unequipped and unconstitutional the party (PMK) is.