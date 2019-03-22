AIADMK leader Jayakumar's son has no car, has 2.90 crore assets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: J Jayavardhan, sitting AIADMK MP of Chennai South and party candidate for the same constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has no car. This came to light when the MP, a doctor, filed his nomination on Friday.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In his affidavit, he declared that he had Rs 2.90-crore valued assets. He said he owned 2,998 square feet land in Kancheepuram district with a market value of Rs 2.40 crore and had movable assets of Rs 49.66 lakh, including gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh.

Besides, his wife, Swarnalakshmi, also a doctor, has movable assets worth Rs 38.67 lakh including gold valued at Rs 27.36 lakh and a car worth Rs 8.20 lakh. Jayavardhan further declared that he had liabilities running to Rs 96.21 lakh.