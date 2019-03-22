Candidates told to furnish social media account details

Home States Tamil Nadu

Perhaps for the first time, candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections, have been asked to furnish details of social media accounts in their election affidavit.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made changes in form 26, an affidavit filed along with nomination papers so as to register social media accounts of candidates.

Filing of nominations involves submitting two forms - form 2A (nomination paper) and form 26 (affidavit).

In form 2A, candidates provide details whether they are from registered political party or independents and the authorisation from the parties for contesting the election. In addition, the contestants have to submit the details of 10 voters who nominate them from the constituency in which they are contesting. In the affidavit (form 26), contestants have to furnish details of assets, liabilities and criminal cases, both convicted and pending, against them and family members.

“Apart from this - three rows provided in the first page of form 26 in which candidates have to mention details of social media handles - Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. All information in the affidavit have to be certified by a notary public,” said a district election officer.

The ECI has also asked candidates to submit IT returns for five years as on March 30. However, it is not clear whether the social media accounts of the candidates will be monitored by the commission. “Furnishing false information in the affidavit may lead to dismissal of nomination papers.

We are yet to get detailed guidelines on how to calculate the expenditure of candidates in social media campaign. However, if any specific complaint is received on social media campaign by handles other than those of contesting candidates, we will look into it,” said a returning officer in Chennai.

