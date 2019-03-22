EC is the sole authority to decide election date, HC can’t interfere: CEO

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Election Commission (EC) is the sole authority to decide the date of general elections after taking into account various relevant factors and the High Court has no jurisdiction to interfere with the same, Satyabrata Sahoo, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), told the Madras High Court on Thursday.

The occurrence of a religious festival or season is a routine and common one in the country and the election cannot be deferred solely on this ground.

As regards Madurai Lok Sabha constituency, based on the assessment of the district administration, it is ideal to proceed with elections as per schedule, with additional deployment and extended polling hours, in the interests of all concerned, the CEO stated in his counter-affidavit. The counter was filed before a bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad when a batch of writ petitions from Antony Pappusamy, Archbishop and president of TN Bishops Council, Madurai, S Inigo Irudayaraj, managing trustee of Christuva Nallenna Iyakkam and S Parthasarathy of Madurai seeking to change the polling date of April 18 to some other date on religious grounds, came up.

The bench, after hearing arguments by counsel for petitioners and EC, reserved its orders for Friday (March 22).

The counter pointed out that the Supreme Court, in various judgments, had held that framing of schedule or calendar for elections is in the exclusive domain of EC, which is not subject to any law framed by Parliament. The plenary powers of EC cannot be taken away by law framed by parliament. If parliament makes any such law, it would be repugnant to Article 324 of the Constitution.

It also had held that the ultimate decision as to whether it is possible and expedient to hold elections at any given point of time must rest with EC and the jurisdiction of courts will not extend to issuing directives to EC for the conduct of particular polls on particular dates independently of the perception by the commission as to their feasibility and practicability consistent with what may be needed to ensure the purity of the electoral process, the common counter added and sought to dismiss the writ petitions.