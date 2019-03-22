Home States Tamil Nadu

It’s war between Anna and M Karunanidhi followers in Tamil Nadu: Kadambur M R Janarthanan

Janarthanan represented the then Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency in 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1998, and even served as a union Minister of State.

Published: 22nd March 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The 17th Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu will be a battle between the followers of the late chief ministers C N Annadurai (Anna) and M Karunanidhi, said senior AIADMK leader and former union minister Kadambur M R Janarthanan. He was of the opinion that irrespective of their alliances with Dravidian majors, the national parties would have little to no role in Tamil Nadu.
The 89-year-old, a staunch supporter of Anna, AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and his successor J Jayalalithaa, backs Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government.

Talking to Express, Janarthanan said that a cross-section is miffed at the AIADMK for allying with the BJP, but such a tie-up happens all the time in politics. However, he expressed his anguish over BJP being allocated the Thoothukudi seat. “Thoothukudi is the land of Dravidian majors because of efforts of social reformer Thanthai Periyar. It could have been retained by the AIADMK,” he said.

Criticising DMK president M K Stalin for appealing to the electorate to cast votes imagining the candidate was Karunanidhi, he said it was evident that the DMK had forgotten the virtue of party founder Perarignar Anna. Anna left the party’s president post vacant for Periyar, but Karunanidhi and his son Stalin named themselves as presidents.

On the current political climate for the Lok Saba elections, Janarthanan said, “It will be a direct clash between the followers of the late chief minister Annadurai headed by EPS and Karunanidhi headed by MK Stalin. Thus, it can be precisely said that the parliament election will be a tug of war between Anna-ism versus Karunanidhiism in Tamil Nadu. National parties have no role to play,” the veteran leader said.

TAGS
Kadambur M R Janarthanan Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

