Key accused in Kodanadu case detained under Goondas Act

Sayan and nine others were arrested on the charges of murdering Om Bahadur, the security guard at the bungalow in Kodanadu owned by former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Heavy police security in front of Kodanad estate of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa.

UDHAGAMANDHALAM: One of the two key accused in the Kodanadu murder and heist case - K V Sayan - was detained under the Goondas Act Friday, District collector Innocent Divya said.

The Collector told reporters here she signed the detention order Thursday night and Sayan was sent to the Coimbatore central jail where he is lodged.

The order was served on Sayan this afternoon, she said.

Sayan and nine others were arrested on the charges of murdering Om Bahadur, the security guard at the bungalow in Kodanadu owned by former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

ALSO READ | CM Palaniswami hits out at DMK, says its lawyers got bail for Kodanadu case accused

The Madras High Court had on March 6 dismissed a plea filed by key accused, Sayan and K C Manoj, in the case seeking quashing of a lower court order cancelling their bail.

