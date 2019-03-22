Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi abuse case: TNCC working president Mayura S Jayakumar appears before CB-CID

TNCC working president Mayura S Jayakumar appeared before the CB-CID for an inquiry regarding the Pollachi sexual abuse case, on Thursday.

Published: 22nd March 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman
By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: TNCC working president Mayura S Jayakumar appeared before the CB-CID for an inquiry regarding the Pollachi sexual abuse case, on Thursday. He confirmed that the prime suspect and his father had met him on February 12, the day the incident reportedly took place, but clarified that it had been to wish him well on being elected working president of the party.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said that many cadre and functionaries had been meeting him since he was appointed to the post on February 2. “On February 12, a team of 30 led by the then youth congress office bearer J Rajasekar met me at the party office in Coimbatore. However, I do not know everyone in the group.

It was only after I received summons from the CB-CID that I checked with Rajasekar about the presence of the suspect in the group; Rajasekar admitted that he (the suspect) and his father had been present that day,” he explained. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CB-CID Pollachi sexual abuse case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp