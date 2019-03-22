Pollachi abuse case: TNCC working president Mayura S Jayakumar appears before CB-CID

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: TNCC working president Mayura S Jayakumar appeared before the CB-CID for an inquiry regarding the Pollachi sexual abuse case, on Thursday. He confirmed that the prime suspect and his father had met him on February 12, the day the incident reportedly took place, but clarified that it had been to wish him well on being elected working president of the party.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said that many cadre and functionaries had been meeting him since he was appointed to the post on February 2. “On February 12, a team of 30 led by the then youth congress office bearer J Rajasekar met me at the party office in Coimbatore. However, I do not know everyone in the group.

It was only after I received summons from the CB-CID that I checked with Rajasekar about the presence of the suspect in the group; Rajasekar admitted that he (the suspect) and his father had been present that day,” he explained.