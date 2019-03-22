Home States Tamil Nadu

Sattur woman’s baby tests negative for HIV

The two-month-old infant of the 23-year-old HIV positive woman from Sattur tested negative for HIV in the first of the three tests.

Published: 22nd March 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: The two-month-old infant of the 23-year-old HIV positive woman from Sattur tested negative for HIV in the first of the three tests. Earlier on March 4, doctors at the GRH performed a test to ascertain whether she contracted HIV from her mother, who got infected after being transfused with contaminated blood. 

In accordance with the protocol of the National AIDS Control Organisation, the infant would be subjected to a series of three tests. The first test should be carried out after 45 days, the second after a year, and the third after 18 months of birth, doctors said.

Speaking to Express, a highly-placed source at the Department of Health and Family Welfare said, “Results of the Early Infant Diagnosis (EID) carried out at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research have revealed that infant has not contracted HIV from the mother.” He added that the antiretroviral (ART) drug Nevirapine syrup, being administered to the newborn since the day of birth to prevent transmission of HIV infection, would be continued till the infant reaches 18 months of age. A visibly jubilant mother said, “My joy knew no bounds when I was informed of test results.

It is indeed a happy news that my daughter is free from HIV infection and she can lead a normal life. I thank all who prayed for us.” In December last, the 23-year-old mother, who was then eight-month pregnant, was transfused with a unit of HIV-contaminated blood while being treated for anaemia. Subsequently, she was admitted to a specially-created ward at GRH on December 26 for exclusive treatment. 

Confirming that the hospital received the test report, GRH Dean Dr K Vanitha said that the baby, which now weighs more than 3.2 kilograms, would be out of NICU soon and that the mother-daughter duo are likely to be discharged next week.

AIDS HIV

