Tamil Nadu rulers working hard only to protect themselves: Stalin

He also said the government did not reveal its plans to solve the crisis as 24 districts were declared drought- affected.

Published: 22nd March 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin campaigning for Perambalur LS seat candidate TR Pachamuthu in Musiri on Thursday | S Arun

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: DMK president MK Stalin lashed out at the AIADMK government saying it failed to get NEET scrapped for medical admission and criticized the deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam saying he gave credit to PM Narendra Modi for jallikkattu success.

Campaigning for alliance leader T R Pachamuthu of the IJK in Musiri on Thursday,  Stalin said “While seeking votes for his son in Theni, Panneerselvam gave Narendra Modi credit for resumption of jallikkattu. If that were true, why is the State government unable to pressurize the Prime Minister into scrapping NEET. Why was there no follow up on the two resolutions passed in the State Assembly and sent to the Union government in this regard?” Listing out achievements of the DMK like  implementation of Mandal commission recommendations, Cauvery Management Board formation and Classical language status for Tamil – when it was part of the central government, he said the DMK will implement schemes mentioned in the manifesto now.

On Modi, he said, “The Prime Minister did not visit delta region when it was affected by the cyclone Gaja. He did not even release a statement consoling the affected people. On what basis Modi is coming to Tamil Nadu now?” Levelling charges against the State government, he said “Instead of protecting the people, Tamil Nadu rulers are working hard only to protect themselves. Without taking action against ministers who faced  raids and cases, the Chief Minister is carrying on with his government by being subservient to the Centre.”

He also said the government did not reveal its plans to solve the crisis as 24 districts were declared drought- affected.

