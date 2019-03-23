AIADMK ahead in campaign race in Tiruchy, Karur regions

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While the AIADMK alliance is busy organising elections campaigns in the region, the DMK camp is still waiting for Congress to announce its candidates. AIADMK’s M Thambidurai and DMDK’s V Elangovan began campaigning in Karur and Tiruchy, respectively, four days ago. They have completed their first round of visits and meetings with local functionaries.

Sitting MP Thambidurai, a seasoned politician, conducted massive consultation meetings in Karur and Manapparai. The meeting was attended by functionaries of all coalition partners. Similarly, DMDK’s Elangovan met the AIADMK functionaries and sought their support for his candidature. Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar campaigned for Elangovan in Pudukkottai.

Even AMMK candidates, Sarubala Thondaiman in Tiruchy and N Thangavel in Karur, have held meetings with party functionaries. Party chief TTV Dhinakaran opened an election office for Sarubala on Wednesday. AMMK has not been allotted an election symbol yet, but its candidates are already in the field, busy campaigning.

DMK, on the other hand, is unable to campaign in these areas as Congress did not announce its candidates till Friday evening. DMK chief MK Stalin, who arrived in Tiruchy on Wednesday night, after completing his meeting in Thanjavur, stayed put in the hotel as he had no candidate to campaign for. Later, he addressed a public meeting in Musiri, where he canvassed votes for IJK’s TR Pachamuthu.

“Had Congress announced its candidate, our leader would have canvassed votes for him this morning,” said a DMK functionary speaking to Express. “As we do not know the candidate yet, he simply spent the day in the hotel, holding discussions with party functionaries.” Congress leaders in Tiruchy and Karur are equally anxious. Each group within Congress is hoping their leader would get the seat.

“Even if the candidates are announced immediately, we will be much behind our opponents,” says a Congress cadre. “At least three days are required to meet and hold talks with functionaries of coalition parties. Only after that we can begin canvassing for votes. As of now, DMK supporters and functionaries in Tiruchy and Karur are mere spectators.”