By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Friday announced that it had changed the candidate for Periyakulam, one of the 18 constituencies going to bypolls.

Instead of M Murugan originally announced, M Mayilvel, a party functionary in Theni, will contest.

However, a joint statement issued by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, has not specified the reason for the change.