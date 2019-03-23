Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK files complaint against Duraimurugan over poll spending

Published: 23rd March 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Duraimurugan (Left) had urged cadre to spend Rs 50 lakh for an Assembly constituency, AIADMK spokesperson said in his complaint. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK spokesperson Babu Murugavel, on Friday, filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer against DMK treasurer Duraimurugan for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. 
He urged the Commission to book Duraimurugan for violation of The Representation of the People Act. 
While the Election Commission had fixed the election expenditure for each Lok Sabha constituency at a maximum of Rs 70 lakh, Duraimurugan had urged cadre to spend Rs 50 lakh for an Assembly constituency, he said in his complaint. 

In a separate complaint, Murugavel said media reports of Jayalalithaa having purchased more than two lakh carats of +11 diamonds from Mumbai markets during demonetisation were false since she had been undergoing treatment in the hospital at that time and that it must have been procured by “those claiming closeness to her”. He went on to say that the “close confidantes” were selling the diamonds now to remonetise their “ill-gotten” wealth. 

“It is an obvious bid to create liquid cash for bribing voters and we strongly suspect that the entire amount, amounting to over one lakh crore rupees would be utilised during the election campaign for this purpose,” his complaint said. 

