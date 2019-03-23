Anbumani Ramadoss files papers for contesting in Dharmapuri constituency

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss filed his nomination papers with collector S Malarvizhi for contesting in Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. He was accompanied by Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan.

His affidavit mentioned that he had movable asset worth `33.64 lakh, including 960 gm of gold, and `9.47 crore including 2,927 gm of gold, 151.5 carat diamond, 25.90 kg silver in his wife name. His wife has immovable asset of `23.37 crore. He does not own a car, but his wife does.

He told reporters, “In the last five years, working as a MP he brought many good schemes to Dharmapuri. The work on Morappur to Dharmapuri railway line, which is a dream of people here, has now started with allocation of `359 crore fund. Along with the local minister KP Anbalagan, will continue to work for the development of Dharmapuri.”