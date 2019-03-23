Home States Tamil Nadu

Anbumani Ramadoss files papers for contesting in Dharmapuri constituency

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss filed his nomination papers with collector S Malarvizhi for contesting in Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

Published: 23rd March 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss filed his nomination papers with collector S Malarvizhi for contesting in Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. He was accompanied by Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan. 

His affidavit mentioned that he had movable asset worth `33.64 lakh, including 960 gm of gold, and `9.47 crore including 2,927 gm of gold, 151.5 carat diamond, 25.90 kg silver in his wife name. His wife has immovable asset of `23.37 crore. He does not own a car, but his wife does.

He told reporters, “In the last five years, working as a MP he brought many good schemes to Dharmapuri. The work on Morappur to Dharmapuri railway line, which is a dream of people here, has now started with allocation of `359 crore fund. Along with the local minister KP Anbalagan, will continue to work for the development of Dharmapuri.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anbumani Ramadoss Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp