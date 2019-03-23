Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP a passionate party, not a fascist one, says Tamilisai Soundarajan

BJP is not a fascist, but a passionate party, said BJP State president and Thoothukudi Parliamentary constituency candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Friday.

Published: 23rd March 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Tamilisai was here to participate in a consultative meeting with district BJP unit. She told reporters that she would file her nomination papers on March 25.

“The party has prepared a vision document on how to bring job opportunities, establish basic amenities, and enhance the economy using the products available in Thoothukudi,” Tamilisai said, adding that it would be released by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.“I can relate to the people of the southern districts, and want to serve them.”

Tamilisai Soundararajan

