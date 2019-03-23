Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC dismisses pleas to postpone polls on religious grounds

The court observed, “It is well settled that the court should not ordinarily, except in rarest of rare cases, interfere with the schedule fixed by the Election Commission.”

Published: 23rd March 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a batch of PIL petitions praying for a direction to the Election Commission of India to postpone the Lok Sabha elections and by-elections scheduled for April 18 to some other date on religious grounds.

The bench dismissed the petitions filed by Dr Antony Pappusamy, archbishop and president of Tamil Nadu Bishop’s Council, Madurai, S Inigo Irudayaraj, managing trustee of Christuva Nallenna Iyakkam in St Thomas Mount and S Parthasarathy of Madurai.

The court observed, “It is well settled that the court should not ordinarily, except in rarest of rare cases, interfere with the schedule fixed by the Election Commission.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Elections postponement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp