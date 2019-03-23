Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan files nomination from Kanniyakumari

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and three other candidates have filed their nomination papers to Returning Officer and District Collector Prashant M Wadnere here on Friday.

The minister arrived at the Collectorate with BJP cadre. Tamil Nadu Special Representative in New Delhi Thalavai Sundaram, Tamil Maanila Congress leader Kumaradas, BJP District President Muthukrishnan, and DMDK leader Jeganathan accompanied the BJP Candidate while filing nomination. As per the Union Minister’s affidavit, the value of his movable assets stands at `50,56,298 compared to `9,93,006 in 2014. Similarly, the minister’s immovable assets rose to `6,99,40,155, from `3,99,70,263 in 2014. Also, candidates of Makkal Needhi Maiam and Naam Tamilar Katchi filed their nomination papers on Friday.

Radhakrishnan told reporters, “Campaign for BJP will commence on Saturday. The steps taken in the past five years are equal to the actions taken in the past 50 years. If elected again, the development of the district will continue.” He also said that the Opposition party was taking a long time in deciding to compete from the district.