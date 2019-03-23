Home States Tamil Nadu

Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan files nomination from Kanniyakumari

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and three other candidates have filed their nomination papers to Returning Officer and District Collector Prashant M Wadnere here on Friday.

Published: 23rd March 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and three other candidates have filed their nomination papers to Returning Officer and District Collector Prashant M Wadnere here on Friday.

The minister arrived at the Collectorate with BJP cadre. Tamil Nadu Special Representative in New Delhi Thalavai Sundaram, Tamil Maanila Congress leader Kumaradas, BJP District President Muthukrishnan, and DMDK leader Jeganathan accompanied the BJP Candidate while filing nomination. As per the Union Minister’s affidavit, the value of his movable assets stands at `50,56,298 compared to `9,93,006 in 2014. Similarly, the minister’s immovable assets rose to `6,99,40,155, from `3,99,70,263 in 2014. Also, candidates of Makkal Needhi Maiam and Naam Tamilar Katchi filed their nomination papers on Friday.

Radhakrishnan told reporters, “Campaign for BJP will commence on Saturday. The steps taken in the past five years are equal to the actions taken in the past 50 years. If elected again, the development of the district will continue.” He also said that the Opposition party was taking a long time in deciding to compete from the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pon Radhakrishnan Kanniyakumari constituency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp