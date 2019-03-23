Will drop Salem Green Expressway Corridor project if voted to power: Stalin

By Express News Service

SALEM: If Congress is voted to power at the Centre, then the proposed Salem-Chennai green expressway corridor project will be dropped, said DMK president MK Stalin, during his election campaign at Fort Maiden in Salem on Friday. He sought people’s vote for DMK’s candidate S R Parthiban in Salem MP constituency in the meeting. It was the third day of his campaigning. The DMK leader started his campaign on Wednesday in Tiruvarur district with “Nadum Namadey Narpathum Namadey” (Country and 40 seats is ours) as his mantra. He proceeded to Thanjavur and Perambalur district on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, he said,” Wherever we hold meetings, we witness thousands of audience. The crowd gathered here too shows that people have faith in us and the DMK government will soon come to power,”

He added, “Salem is a fort of DMK and former minister late Veerapandi Arumugam was one among many leaders who made Salem their fort. Late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi too created many such forts in the State, that from 1957-2016, he ruled the State five times and did not taste defeat even once in the Assembly elections.

Election manifesto

“DMK has fought for the people in the past three years and now, along with its allies, it will continue to work for the people,” Stalin said. He added that in his manifesto, he clearly promised the following: waiver of farm loans, education loans, provide old pension scheme, bring change in GST, ensure free rail pass for students, provide one crore jobs, hundred units free electricity for weavers, etc. “Seven long years has passed since the AIADMK promised to scrap NEET, but nothing has yet been done. Their promises of fulfilling it this year is not true,” he said and added that as far as DMK is concerned, it will say what it

we do.