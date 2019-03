By Express News Service

THENI/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s son P Ravindranath Kumar filed his nomination papers to contest from Theni Lok Sabha constituency with Election Officer M Pallavi Baldev here on Friday.

Ravindranath told media persons that he would meet the people to ascertain their demands and fulfil them, if elected. Also, he offered prayers at his Kulatheivam Petchiamman at Shenbagathoppu