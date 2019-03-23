Home States Tamil Nadu

Will support AIADMK in Lok Sabha polls; merger likely: Deepa

MGR Amma Deepa Peravai will support the AIADMK in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, party founder J Deepa announced on Friday.

Published: 23rd March 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Deepa, J Deepa
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MGR Amma Deepa Peravai will support the AIADMK in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, party founder J Deepa announced on Friday. A merger with the AIADMK is likely, she said. Earlier this month, Deepa said her party would contest all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies on its own. 

However, after over three-month-long talks with senior AIADMK leaders, the party has decided to extend its support to the AIADMK instead, she said. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Speaking to reporters, she said, “All functionaries of my party have unanimously decided to lend support to the AIADMK in the upcoming elections. All our cadre will be working for the AIADMK’s victory.” 

Talks on the merger, however, have been interrupted by the elections and will continue once the polls are over, she said, adding that her party was keen on merging with the AIADMK. 

“If the merger happens, I don’t expect any party positions,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MGR Amma Deepa Peravai AIADMK J Deepa Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp