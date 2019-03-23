Will support AIADMK in Lok Sabha polls; merger likely: Deepa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MGR Amma Deepa Peravai will support the AIADMK in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, party founder J Deepa announced on Friday. A merger with the AIADMK is likely, she said. Earlier this month, Deepa said her party would contest all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies on its own.

However, after over three-month-long talks with senior AIADMK leaders, the party has decided to extend its support to the AIADMK instead, she said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Speaking to reporters, she said, “All functionaries of my party have unanimously decided to lend support to the AIADMK in the upcoming elections. All our cadre will be working for the AIADMK’s victory.”

Talks on the merger, however, have been interrupted by the elections and will continue once the polls are over, she said, adding that her party was keen on merging with the AIADMK.

“If the merger happens, I don’t expect any party positions,” she said.