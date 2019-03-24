Home States Tamil Nadu

CEO releases PIB’s handbook on Lok Sabha polls

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Saturday released a handbook for Lok Sabha elections with reference to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, published by Press Information Bureau.

Published: 24th March 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 05:02 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Saturday released a handbook for Lok Sabha elections with reference to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, published by Press Information Bureau.  The handbook contains information about the Lok Sabha elections since 1951 and comparative graphics and tables which enables one to arrive at how the elections have moved in terms of population, facilities in terms of ballot papers to electronic voting machines, etc.,  The book contains information about how the election system evolved and improved in the country.  E Mariappan, Additional Director-General, PIB, Chennai, told reporters that the handbook will be useful for journalists too.

