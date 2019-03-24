Correlated ideals without compromise, PMK on alliance

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: “The mega alliance has been formed by correlating ideals without any compromise. M K Stalin has been training his guns at us as he is sure of DMK’s defeat in the Lok Sabha election,” said PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss, while he was campaigning for candidates of his allies in Dharmapuri on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering at a meeting organised by Higher Education minister K P Anbalgan to introduce by-election candidates Sampath Kumar and Godindhasami, Anbumani took a jibe at DMK Lok Sabha candidate Senthil Kumar and said that he had no right to talk against the mega-alliance as his party had done nothing for the welfare of the people in the district.

Explaining how the motive to serve people united AIADMK and PMK, Anbumani said, “Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has assured that the Cauvery Excess Water Project will help fill lakes across Dharmapuri to solve 80 per cent of the water crisis in the district.”