‘ECI informed of Tamil Nadu seats scenario’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Saturday said the seizure of unaccounted cash had crossed Rs 25 crore and on Friday alone, Rs 10.72 crore unaccounted cash was seized. Similarly, gold worth 209.53 kg has been seized and of this 94 kgs has been returned after enquiry.

The CEO said the Assembly Secretariat had informed them about the vacancy caused by the death of R Kanagaraj, who represented Sulur constituency.

“We are yet to receive the copy of the verdict regarding the Thiruparankundram constituency and once we receive it, we will inform the EC about the vacancy. Besides, a case is still pending before court regarding the Aravakurichi constituency,” the CEO added.

Responding to a question as to whether the Election Commission was ready to conduct by-elections to these four constituencies along with the Lok Sabha elections, the CEO said though the State machinery was ready to conduct the elections, the EC would take the final call considering various aspects.

Sulur, Ottapidaram assembly seats

