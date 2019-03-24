Heat spell warning issued for interior Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department has issued a temperature warning for interior districts of Tamil Nadu till March 25. Maximum temperature is expected to increase 2-3 degrees above normal, although the day time temperature in Chennai is likely to hover around a normal 34 degrees Celsius.

“Maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2 degrees Celsius at a few places over interior Tamil Nadu (Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Dindigul and Madurai districts),” a met official bulletin said, while issuing the temperature warning. On Saturday, Karur breached 40 degrees.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy during morning hours and clear thereafter. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 26 degree Celsius, respectively.