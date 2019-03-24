Indonesian boat seized after chase by Coast Guard

Home States Tamil Nadu

The Coast Guard Ship Rajveer was on a routine patrol of Southern Group of Islands on Friday when it sighted the boat five miles South of Katchall Island.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Indonesian fishing boat with three crew, which was illegally fishing in Indian waters, was apprehended by an Indian Coast Guard vessel while patrolling near Nancowrie group of islands after an hour of chase.  

The Coast Guard Ship Rajveer was on a routine patrol of Southern Group of Islands on Friday when it sighted the boat five miles South of Katchall Island. The Indonesian boat was engaged in fishing activity in the Exclusive Economic Zone of India which was in clear violation of Maritime Zones of India Act 1981.

The Coast Guard ship tried to establish communication with the boat on maritime frequency to identify it. However, the boat did not respond and increased her speed to escape. Indian Coast Guard ship warned the boat several times on loudhailer and VHF set and also flashed search light indicating the boat to stop and identify. Finally, the boat stopped and surrendered after nearly one hour of chase.

The Coast Guard team boarded the boat and it was found that all three crew were Indonesians and none of them was holding any valid documents for fishing in Indian waters. The boarding team found about 50 kg of fresh fish on board. The Coast Guard Ship is escorting the fishing boat to Port Blair, so that joint investigation may be carried out by all security and intelligence agencies.

B’desh ship departs from Port Blair
Chennai: Bangladesh Coast Guard ship ‘Syed Nazrul’ departed from Port Blair on Saturday after a three day-stay. The maiden visit effectively enhanced the bi-lateral cooperation between the coast guards of both the countries. Various professional exchanges were conducted by personnel from both. Reciprocal ship visits were also conducted during the stay for enhancing expertise of personnel from both coast guards and getting to know each other’s capabilities for better coordination.

