Not up for MLA and MP seats: Kamal Haasan rests talks of contesting polls

COIMBATORE: Ending speculations over whether he would throw his hat into the poll ring, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan declared that he was not in the race for both MLA and MP seats.

Instead, Kamal said, he would focus on campaigning for his candidates, whose names, apart from the manifesto, were released here on Sunday.

Launching an attack on DMK president MK Stalin, Kamal said, “I am an honest actor, paying his income tax without dues, and thinking only about the welfare of the people. Some people have transformed Sattasabai as Sattaisabai. Apart from being the son, who are you?” he asked Stalin.

Kamal Haasan with his party candidates. (Photo: EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)

Targeting the officialdom for the insensitivity it handled the Pollachi sexual harassment case with, Kamal said, “Superintendent of Police is announcing the victim’s name; the secretary is releasing full details on the Internet. What has the Chief Minister done to allay fears over an incident that took place near his native,” he asked.

Promising the people that an alternative has emerged, Kamal said, “You have accepted me as a good actor. Soon, you will call me a good politician,” he said, adding MNM will transform the seats it wins as green constituencies.

Makkal Needhi Maiam’s chief had a slew of criticism aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.

He drew attention to the fact that the Prime Minister, who failed to visit flood-hit parts of Tamil Nadu after Ockhi wreaked havoc, now has time to visit four times in time for the election.

If voted to power, his party would ensure supply of good drinking water and end the need to buy the essential commodity, Kamal said.

‘Lunch meet’ with doctors stopped

Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan’s interactive meeting with doctors in the city was stopped midway after election officials found it to be in violation of the model code of conduct, on Sunday.

Officials of a flying squad pointed out that the party leader should have gotten permission from the election commission for such a meeting.

However, party functionaries held that it was only a lunch meeting with a few of their close associates. According to Static Surveillance Team official Rajeswari, they received complaints from police about Makkal Needhi Maiam conducting an indoor meeting at a private school in Singanallur on Sunday morning.

Hence, the officials visited the venue and instructed the party members to not conduct a meeting without permission.