Plea seeks action against officials for revealing Pollachi sexual abuse victim’s name

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition to take appropriate action against the State Home Secretary and Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore (Rural) for disclosing the name of Pollachi sexual abuse victim, has been filed in the Madras High Court.

The petitioner - A P Suryaprakasam, an advocate of Royapettah - prayed for a direction to the DGP to punish the duo for an offence under Sec. 228-A (Disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences, etc) IPC.

The law prohibited anyone, more particularly police officials investigating crimes of sexual abuse of women and children, from disclosing the name and identity of the victims. However, the two officials had violated the provision,petitioner said.

“Coimbatore SP Pandiyarajan revealed the name of the victim/complainant to the media during an interview in connection with the issue. Similarly, Home secretary Niranjan Mardi revealed the name and educational institution where the victim is studying in the government order dated March 13 transferring the cases to CBI,” petitioner said.

Pointing out that he had lodged a complaint with the DGP on March 15 last requesting him to register an FIR against the duo, the advocate said that so far the police official has not taken any action. Contending that no action can be expected on their own, as the duo are high ranking authorities, petitioner wanted the court to intervene.

The matter is likely to come up before the first bench headed by Chief Justice on Monday (March 25).