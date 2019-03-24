Stalin attacks AIADMK on bypoll issue, Pollachi incident

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Madras High Court’s order on Tirupparankundram Assembly by-elections was the rallying point for DMK president Stalin while campaigning here on Saturday. The court on Friday nullified the election of an AIADMK MLA from Tirupparankundram, while expressing doubts over the veracity of the thumb impression of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on his nomination papers.

Stalin, on Saturday, declared that bringing the culprits in the case to justice would be on the top of his priority list when he returns to power. Seeking votes for his party candidate CN Annadurai at a public meeting in Tiruvannamalai, Stalin said: “The High Court has observed that the thumb impression was not of Jayalalithaa’s. I have been demanding a thorough probe on her death, which is shrouded by mystery. The court’s observation has proved my contention right.”

Saying that women in Tamil Nadu felt unsafe following the Pollachi sexual abuse incident, Stalin accused the State government of hushing up the entire issue. He claimed sons of deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly Pollachi Jayaraman were involved in it.