Time allotted for campaign on DD, AIR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Election Commission has allotted time for seven national parties and 52 State parties for their election campaign in Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR). The commission has allocated time slots for BSP, BJP, CPI, CPM, INC, Nationalist Congress party (NCP) and All India Trinamool Congress (TC). Similarly, for Tamil Nadu, the EC has allotted time slots for AIADMK, DMK, DMDK , PMK and AINRC in regional kendras or State capital kendras of DD and AIR. AIADMK has been allocated 48 minutes while DMK, AINRC, PMK and DMDK have been given 39 minutes, 44 minutes, 32 minutes and 31 minutes of broadcasting and telecasting respectively. The same state parties have been allocated slots on national channel of DD and AIR too.