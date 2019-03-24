Home States Tamil Nadu

VIT conducts national-level legal debate competition

The VITSOL National Legal Debate Competition was organised by VITA lex Debate Society.

Published: 24th March 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

N Sambandam, pro V-C, VIT Chennai (right) and M Gandhi, Dean of VITSOL (left) handing over a memento to L Jawahar Nesan (middle) | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A national level legal debate competition ‘The VITSOL National Legal Debate Competition’ was organised by VITA lex Debate Society, from March 22 to 23 at the VIT School of Law, VIT Chennai. The inaugural session was held on March 22. Former Vice Chancellor of Saveetha University, Dr L Jawahar Nesan was the Chief Guest. Dr M Gandhi, Dean of VITSOL and Dr N Sambandam, Pro- Vice Chancellor, VIT, Chennai also shared the dais.

Dr M Gandhi emphasised the need for law students to show  more interest towards parliamentary debates. There are very few legal debate competitions in India and none of them focus on pending bills in the Parliament. The political weather deflects the possibility of discussing many bills on the floor of the Parliament, just like weather playing havoc on a cricket match. However, the debate should go on for the benefit of the people.

Dr N Sambandam observed that students have expanded their range of study circles, and informed the audience that the UGC was progressively emphasising on academic engagement other than classroom instructions such as debates of this nature.

Dr L Jawahar Nesan spoke extensively on the Indian tenet of debating skills. He told the audience that debating is a neglected art in the legal field.

The law makers in the Parliament in general have not succeeded in debating each law enacted which results in fast tracking of few bills and lapsing of many others, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp