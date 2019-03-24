VIT conducts national-level legal debate competition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A national level legal debate competition ‘The VITSOL National Legal Debate Competition’ was organised by VITA lex Debate Society, from March 22 to 23 at the VIT School of Law, VIT Chennai. The inaugural session was held on March 22. Former Vice Chancellor of Saveetha University, Dr L Jawahar Nesan was the Chief Guest. Dr M Gandhi, Dean of VITSOL and Dr N Sambandam, Pro- Vice Chancellor, VIT, Chennai also shared the dais.

Dr M Gandhi emphasised the need for law students to show more interest towards parliamentary debates. There are very few legal debate competitions in India and none of them focus on pending bills in the Parliament. The political weather deflects the possibility of discussing many bills on the floor of the Parliament, just like weather playing havoc on a cricket match. However, the debate should go on for the benefit of the people.

Dr N Sambandam observed that students have expanded their range of study circles, and informed the audience that the UGC was progressively emphasising on academic engagement other than classroom instructions such as debates of this nature.

Dr L Jawahar Nesan spoke extensively on the Indian tenet of debating skills. He told the audience that debating is a neglected art in the legal field.

The law makers in the Parliament in general have not succeeded in debating each law enacted which results in fast tracking of few bills and lapsing of many others, he said.