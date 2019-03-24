With Congress naming EVKS Elangovan, fierce fight ahead in Theni

By Express News Service

THENI: WITH Congress having named EVKS Elangovan as the candidate for Theni Lok Sabha seat, the constituency is set to witness an intense fight as two important figures – Ravindranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvan, and Thanga Tamilselvan, a staunch supporter of TTV Dhinakaran are already in the fray.

Though AIADMK and AMMK had selected their candidates to contest from the Theni seat, Congress had been delaying the announcement. On Saturday, the Congress released a list of 34 candidates, including eight for Tamil Nadu, and one for Puducherry.

While the local people, Congress cadre and functionaries anticipated J M Harun or his son Hasan Harun to become the candidate for Theni seat, the party high command has chosen to give the ticket to EVKS Elangovan. This has triggered a shock wave among the Congress district unit.

Speaking to Express, a Congress functionary, who did not want to be named, said that J M Harun could not contest in the election owing to his health condition. However, he will participate in the election campaign shortly, he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to Express over the phone, Elangovan said, “I trust the people of the constituency. The election campaign will focus on the failures of Union government and corruption in the State government. I will educate the people on the wrong steps taken by the State government.”

Elangovan also said that he would not consider anyone as his competitor. The opposition parties depend on money, whereas I rely on people alone. So, people will understand who is the best, he added.

The candidate of DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance said that if he was elected, he would take all efforts to fulfil the demands of people. “I will struggle to increase the Mullaiperiyar dam level to 152 feet for the benefit of farmers and people from five districts,” the Congress leader added.