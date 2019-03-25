Home States Tamil Nadu

15 years on, orator Nanjil Sampath to campaign for DMK, not for MDMK

Nanjil Sampath had served as propaganda secretary and deputy general secretary of the MDMK for 18 years till 2012 since the party was launched by Vaiko.

Published: 25th March 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:45 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After 15 years, well-known political orator Nanjil Sampath is going to campaign for the DMK candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-elections to the 18 constituencies,  but not for the MDMK, which is also in the DMK alliance and where he had spent his most part of his political life. Similarly, Peter Alphonse, president of the TNCC media coordination team, is also going to campaign for DMK candidates.

Nanjil Sampath had served as propaganda secretary and deputy general secretary of the MDMK for 18 years till 2012 since the party was launched by Vaiko. But, he has not been involved in any major political activities in the last one year after he had left the TTV Dhinakaran’s faction of the AIADMK.Against this backdrop, he appeared on the DMK stage on the occasion of party president MK Stalin’s birthday celebration. In his speech, he said he would campaign for the DMK.

Subsequently, Nanjil Sampath’s campaign tour schedule has been published in Murasoli, DMK mouthpiece.According to the report, he will be on campaign tour from March 26 to April 16 till the last date of campaign in the state, covering Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakuruchi, Perambalur, Namakkal and Chennai South and the Assembly constituencies where by-polls would be held. 

Interestingly, he has avoided the Erode parliament constituency, where the MDMK is contesting in the DMK-led alliance.As for Peter Alphonse, he will campaign for the DMK candidates from March 26 to April 10, covering Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Chennai North, Chennai South, Kancheepuram, and Vellore.  Interestingly, despite being a Congressman, he has tactically avoided the parliamentary constituencies where the Congress is in the fray.

18-year stint in MDMK
