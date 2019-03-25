AIADMK promises probe into Eelam war crimes 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Five days after releasing its election manifesto, the ruling AIADMK has added a slew of promises to it, including the promise of an inquiry into the deaths of Tamils in the 2009 Eelam war in Sri Lanka. The annexure of manifesto, released by party’s coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, has targeted the DMK’s candidate for Thoothukudi LS constituency Kanimozhi and claimed that she had misled the Tamil Eelam fighters during the Eelam war.

“The party will urge the Union government, United Nations and international communities to order a credible international probe into the human rights violations, war crimes and genocide committed by the then Sinhalese Sri Lankan government and assisted by the then Union government led by the Congress-DMK combine by way of men and material support,” said the annexure.

The AIADMK has also said it will urge the Centre to press the Sri Lankan government to arrange a due devolution of administrative power to the Tamil Eelam regions and give a constitutional guarantee for the Eelam Tamils in the matter of human, property, language and religious rights.While urging the Union government to release the seven Tamil convicts languishing in prison in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, as ordered by the Supreme Court, the party listed out its achievements.

Due to the efforts of the Chief Minister, the Centre has initiated necessary steps to link the Cauvery and Godavari rivers, which will make 1,100 tmc water available for use, which otherwise gets drained in Bay of Bengal. In addition, the monetary assistance being granted under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme has been increased to `5 lakh, said the annexure to the AIADMK manifesto.